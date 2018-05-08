5 star school restaurant

Coldingham Primary School’s recent ‘Pop up Restaurant’ proved to be a huge success, with customers requesting a table for the same time next week.

The restaurant opened its doors at 6pm and called last orders at 9pm. During that time 36 parents, friends and family enjoyed a three course meal planned, cooked and served by the children in the P5/6/7 class.

Children worked hard in their appointed roles of cooks, serving staff, host, cloakroom assistants, bar staff and cleaners to deliver a truly magnificent evening for everyone.

Months of planning and learning including, budgeting, working with businesses, letter writing, creating excel spread sheets, passing health & hygiene and nutrition courses, not to mention learning to cook, all finally came together and the result was a 5 star rating from guests.

Pupils and staff would like to thank all the local businesses for their support and donations.