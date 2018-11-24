£2m legacy fund for Berwick area

A Berwick man who passed away earlier this year has bequeathed £2 million for good causes in the community across a 20-mile radius of Berwick.

Frank Lough’s legacy has been used by the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland to create an endowment fund that will benefit the town and surrounding area for years to come.

Mr Lough, who lived on Castle Terrace, died in January at the age of 94.

Sandra King, chief philanthropy officer at the Community Foundation, said: “He was born locally and went to Berwick Grammar School and then trained as a chartered accountant. He left Berwick to further his career and became a senior audit partner at what was Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

“When he retired he came back to Berwick and got heavily involved with the local community, particularly through Berwick Parish Church and Berwick Probus Club. His wife Pat was also a trustee of several charities, including the Abbeyfield Society.

“They had no children and, after discussions with Robbie Dalgleish at Greaves West and Ayre decided that his legacy should be used for the good of Berwick.

“That £2 million came to the Community Foundation and we decided to create an endowment fund to support charities within a 20 mile radius of Berwick town hall.

“We estimate that the FB and PF Lough Fund, as it has been called, will provide around £100,000 a year for the Berwick area.”

The first funding grants are expected to be given in September 2019.

News of the endowment fund coincided with the Community Foundation’s GeNErosity Festival celebrating the impact of philanthropy in the region. A roadshow was held at The Maltings, Berwick, on Monday featuring contributions from local charities, business leaders and young people, exploring how philanthropy has shaped the area, highlighting what’s happening now and debating what needs to change.

For more information visit www.communityfoundation.org.uk