£250K bid prepared for Berwick pontoons

An application for £250,000 is being prepared to fund the installation of floating pontoons for visiting leisure craft at Berwick quayside.

The bid will be submitted to the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund, which funded a similar scheme in Eyemouth and the £2 million repair scheme on Tweed Dock’s jetty.

An independent study has already concluded that it is technically feasible, although there would be tidal restrictions on its use.

Some reservations had previously been expressed, with harbour commission chief executive Alan Irving among those concerned the pontoons could be damaged when the River Tweed is in spate. However, he is supporting the project now the study has concluded it is feasible.

It is hoped the project could be a catalyst for further investment in the quayside area - regarded as one of Berwick’s most under-utilised assets.

“The proposal is for a project to deliver moorings for up to 12 leisure craft,” said former Berwick councillor Eric Goodyer.

“There are major moorings to the north at the Firth of Forth and south at the River Tyne, with two smaller casual moorings at Eyemouth and Amble. These safe havens, when linked to our facility on the River Tweed, will complete the north east coastal marine highway.

“Discussions have already been opened with Eyemouth, which completed a similar scheme in 2013 to the great benefit of the town’s economy.

“Berwick’s moorings will add an essential link to connect Eyemouth to Amble for local leisure boats and add to the attraction for leisure craft from overseas.

“The quay has been identified as a site which, if developed, would deliver a significant economic impact for Berwick,” said Mr Goodyer.

“This project could catalyse significant additional investment into the Tweed estuary, delivering inward investment and new employment opportunities, evidenced by Eyemouth’s success with its moorings.”