Kids are taking a less traditional approach to dressing up for Halloween this year

These are the top 20 most popular Halloween costume ideas for kids this year

You might be used to seeing ghosts, witches and blood-stained zombie costumes at Halloween, but this year kids are taking a less traditional approach to dressing up.

More than half of British families are drawing inspiration from Brexit for their Halloween plans this year, with Boris Johnson named the 'ghastliest figure of the 21st century', according to new research by Beano. Kids are also favouring modern, pop culture outfits to mark the occasion over the classic scary ghosts, witches and vampires. If you are still deciding what to dress up, here are the top 20 most topical costume choices this year, as chosen by British kids aged between six and 14.

Chosen by 23 per cent

1. Pennywise the clown from IT 2

Chosen by 18 per cent

2. Spiderman

Chosen by 18 per cent

3. The Joker

Chosen by 13 per cent

4. Baby Shark

