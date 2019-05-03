New project aims to turn Berwick into a foodie hotspot

Making Berwick and surrounding areas a thriving foodie destination was the focus of a meeting last week at the new visitor centre on Walkergate.

The Berwick Slow Food Group – which organises the successful annual Food and Beer Festival – called together restaurant and shop owners, farmers and producers, and those who love feasting on great local food and drink to brainstorm new ideas.

Some exciting ideas were floated, from summer pop-up food markets on the quayside, to walking and tasting tours, a foodie trail in town and its hinterland, and a shop showcasing all the produce from the area.

“We want to build on the huge success of the Food and Beer Festival, which attracted 6,000 people to Berwick in 2018, and make our area a vibrant, buzzy food destination all year round,” said chairman Chris Orchard.

“We have incredible local food and drink producers, from coffee roasters to craft brewers, honey, charcuterie, quality and organic meats, fresh seafood – the list goes on. And more cafes and restaurants are now using this fabulous larder on their menus.”

The worldwide Slow Food movement supports local producers who are passionate about making foods that have been farmed, grown, made and fished in their local area for hundreds of years.

“It’s better for the environment and animal welfare, the food is fresh and delicious and supporting local businesses makes Berwick a better place for everyone to live and visit,” added Chris.

The group needs people-power now to take these ideas forward and expand on the success of the festival.

If you can contribute any time, from website development to updating producer lists, working on creating the tasting tours, market pop-ups or volunteering for the 2019 Berwick Food and Beer Festival from September 6-9, contact berwickslowfood@outlook.com

The festival, based in and around Berwick Barracks, has been bringing together the region’s best local producers for 12 years. Brewers, bands and new stalls will be announced in the coming months.