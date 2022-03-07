Victorian villa by the seaside

Fern Neuk is a beautiful Victorian villa in Coldingham's High Street. Photos: Hastings

Fern Neuk has undergone a programme of upgrading works over recent years to provide what is now an extremely well appointed, versatile family home offered in excellent order internally and externally.

The interior offers some lovely period features, such as the original Victorian tiled entrance hall, fireplaces and cornicing, as well as sash and case windows.

These are all married well with some of the more modern aspects such as the contemporary bathroom, shower room and family kitchen.

The spacious family dining kitchen is a great sociable space.

The layout also offers a degree of flexibility with the option of a ground floor double bedroom if required, while the upper floor has been altered to create a guest letting suite.

The current vendor ran this as a successful holiday let for a period of time, but it could also be well utilised for extended family or multi-generational living if required.

The outside space is a real surprise. With an open southerly aspect, there are outlooks over Coldingham Priory in the foreground and to the sea in the distance.

The sizeable gardens offer excellent privacy and sun all day round with the added bonus of private, gated off street parking and detached garage.

The lounge is a lovely homely room with traditional fireplace housing a log burning stove and there’s a feature bay window which ensures good light.

The particularly spacious family dining kitchen is a great sociable space with more than enough room for entertaining or family dining. An external door gives direct access to the garden and parking area. Having been fitted with a great range of units there is ample storage and worktop space with windows to the side.

The final room on the ground floor is currently utilised as a ground floor double bedroom, but would also make for an ideal sitting room/family room if preferred with bay window to the side and front window looking down the village.