Unique find for lucky buyer in Kelso

South Knowes, in Kelso. Photos: Hastings.

South Knowes is quietly tucked away from the main thoroughfare of the town yet still within a short walk of charming riverside walks and nearby amenities.

The family-sized accommodation offers luxurious proportions, quality finishings and excellent scope to create a stunning home.

It sits in a generous plot, fully enclosed with sheltering trees and hedging allowing absolute privacy from the vibrant town beyond … a truly unique find for a lucky buyer hoping to secure a rarely available corner of the Tweedside town.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grand reception hall runs the length of the property.

The architect-designed home extends to a palatial 328 sqm internally; built in 1993 to an exacting standard, the luxurious ground level accommodation offers living and entertaining space in equal measure.

A grand reception hall runs the length of the property and opens to three public rooms, the lounge and sun room sit to the front of the property, with peaceful outlooks over the lawn and connecting double doors creating a flexible layout and making them ideal for hosting family life and enjoying the southerly orientation.

A comfortable study or living area sits adjacent, with a contrasting aspect spanning over the town horizon beyond and abbey turrets.

The kitchen and dining room are positioned to the rear, with excellent potential to create a modern open plan space as required, with an adjoining utility room and inner hall providing further storage, access to the garden, and a convenient cloakroom facility.

To the far end of the hall, the family bathroom and three double bedrooms, including a master suite and sauna room, are exceptionally well proportioned and bright, with excellent in-built storage throughout and each with potential for further modernisation to suit a buyer’s own taste. A rear hall connects to auxiliary accommodation or work space provided by a studio games room above the garage.