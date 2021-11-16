Something old, something new

Victoria Lodge, Gavinton. Photo: Stephen Whitehorne.

And whether you are a fan of period property or modern new-builds, we’re sure you’ll find one of these of interest.

First up is Victoria Lodge in Gavinton, a charming, aptly-named Victorian villa, dating to around 1897, which has been cleverly extended to create an impressive family home with versatile living space, with a large family room to the rear.

A galleried room above, which looks out onto the walled garden out through the glazed gable wall, would make an ideal tranquil office space.

Cnoc View, Earlston. Photo: Cullen Kilshaw.

This Category C listed end-terraced stone home benefits from double glazed windows, gas central heating, wood-burning stove in lounge, ample storage, and underfloor heating in the extension to the rear.

The property still retains many features, with four-panel pine doors, high ceilings, attractive stone façade under a slate roof and first floor windows that break into the eaves with stone gables and ashlar finials.

This period property in this rural village location would be ideal for a lifestyle change and perfect for those looking to work from home.

It has a guide price of £325,000 … contact selling agents Melrose and Porteous in Duns on 01361 243173.

And Cnoc View, Earlston, is a brand new detached bungalow which occupies an enviable rural setting with superb views over the surrounding countryside.

The property has been well planned and built, featuring a large open plan reception room and kitchen which is particularly attractive, and comes presented in walk-in condition providing an easily-maintained family home which is ready to move into.

Outside, there are good sized gardens surrounding the house, with the rear garden featuring timber decking; a perfect area for seating from which to enjoy the outlooks.

There is also a large driveway with space to erect a detached garage if desired.

This property has a similar guide price, at £320,000.