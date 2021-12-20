Modern home for the family

9, Beech Walk, Jedburgh. Photos: Hastings.

The perfect family home, 9 Beech Walk has immaculately-presented accommodation lending itself easily to modern life and is a well-considered purchase for those in search of a work-life balance.

Hosting bright and well-proportioned living space on the ground floor, the property benefits many upgrades and quality finishes; with a generous welcoming hallway.

A large family dining kitchen sits at its heart, fitted with solid wood cabinetry and streamlined appliances.

The loft extension hosts a fantastic cinema room.

An island unit doubles as a breakfasting bar, with the benefit of a useful utility room and cloakroom facility opening off.

A spacious lounge enjoys garden views with wood burning stove and a contemporary décor, with an adjoining dining room sitting to the front.

With four beautifully presented double bedrooms on the first floor, including two en-suite facilities and a separate family bathroom, it’s ideal for a growing family.

The outdoor space compliments the interior, being fully enclosed and immaculately presented a large garden frontage frames the property with off-street parking and a double garage; with a loft extension hosting a fantastic cinema room or studio with additional storage, also lending itself ideally for those working from home.

The rear garden has good privacy and is easily maintained, with newly fitted decking, a further stretch of lawn and plenty of seating areas.

The fitted carpets, floor coverings, light fittings, integral appliances, garage shelving, storage and garden sheds as viewed are included in the sale.