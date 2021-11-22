Lovely family home in Duns

26 Rachel Drive, Duns. Photos: Hastings.

26 Rachel Drive, a detached four bedroom property presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a family home in the town.

The interior offers good proportions and has been enhanced by the addition of a conservatory to the rear, while the outside areas have been designed for ease of maintenance and are fully enclosed to create a safe and secure environment.

The private drive currently provides space for two vehicles, but could easily be opened up further to create additional parking if required.

The ground floor hosts well-proportioned living accommodation which enjoys a pleasant layout.

The lounge to the front has a lovely feature fireplace and windows on two sides, including a pleasing bay window. Towards the rear of the property is the large family dining kitchen ... a great sociable space with lots of room for dining and family gatherings, as well as a direct connection to the gardens via double doors.

A glazed internal door opens into the adjoining conservatory which is a peaceful room with a private aspect and direct access to the garden, and with ample room for conservatory furniture or sofas.

Additional useful facilities are provided by the utility room off the kitchen and cloakroom off the main entrance hall.

The upper floor offers four spacious double bedrooms, all of which benefit from useful built-in storage.

The master bedroom boasts a well-appointed en-suite shower room while the three remaining bedrooms are served by a family bathroom with shower over the bath.

Outside, a neat area of lawned garden lies to the front of the property with picket fence surround.

Gates to the either side of the property allow access to the fully enclosed, private rear garden.

There’s also an integral single garage.