Enchanting views from exceptional Chirnside home

Holm Hill, in the heart of Chirnside. Photos: Hastings.

Holm Hill boasts many original features and lots of original charm.

Having been sympathetically restored by the current owners, great care and attention has been taken to enhance and compliment the character of the property, which seamlessly combines with some of the more modern design touches such as the fabulous farmhouse-style kitchen, which boasts windows to the front and rear of the house.

The position of the property and the views from the rear are breath-taking, extending as far as the eye can see and taking in the Cheviots to the south as well as the East Berwickshire coastline on a clear day. The garden room at the rear of the property really makes the most of these outlooks; with an elevated view over the private garden in the foreground and then extending beyond down the valley.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The views to the rear of the property are to remarkable.

In the hall, the original Victorian tiled floor has been fully restored and is a fabulous feature.

Accommodation includes an entrance porch, hall, dining kitchen, boot room, utility room, formal dining or sitting room, lounge or ground floor bedroom, garden/day room, shower room, three double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, facing due south as you would expect, the garden enjoys sunlight throughout the day. Due to the slightly elevated position and low stone dyke boundary to the foot of the garden, the open views really are showcased. For any gardening enthusiast there is lots of space and opportunity to further landscape, grow your own etc.

Fully enclosed, the gardens also offer a secure environment for children or pets.

To the front of the property a paved private area of parking offers space for two vehicles.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

For those buyers seeking an established village setting to escape the hustle and bustle of city living, yet still retaining good city connections, Holm Hill offers that rare combination and the opportunity of a fabulous period family home.