Country living, conveniently

Our property of the week is West Cottage on the former Blackadder estate. Photos: Hastings.

West Cottage lies in a super country location with open views over the surrounding farmland yet situated conveniently close to Duns, Allanton and Whitsome, offering a perfect combination of country living and convenience.

For those seeking a sizeable garden which offers opportunities for a gardening enthusiast or simply those seeking space for a young family to enjoy, this property has it in abundance.

The interior also boasts great proportions, not to mention a flexible layout.

The garden room extension is a great space which connects directly to the gardens.

Offering a degree of flexibility, particularly on the ground floor, the property gives the option of three public rooms.

The formal lounge has been beautifully upgraded to include tasteful décor, the installation of a wood burning stove and high quality hard wood flooring which continues throughout the reception hall also.

The triple windows to the front ensure plenty of light and an aspect over the woodland opposite.

For more informal family gatherings, the country style kitchen is a super space with outlooks over the surrounding garden grounds, being fitted with a good range of units and offering ample room for dining as well as informal lounging. Usefully on the ground floor there is also a well-appointed wet room and a rear utility/boot room with good storage and plumbing etc for washing machine and tumble drier.

Extending to approximately 0.5 acre the gardens are lovingly tended and nicely established with complete levels of privacy. For those in search of their ‘good life’ there is more than enough room for growing vegetables or keeping chickens.

A paved seating area is well placed to enjoy the summer sun well into the evening, while the gated driveway provides ample parking for a number of vehicles.