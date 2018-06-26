Food festival to head north for first time

The Great British Food Festival will be coming north of the border for the first time this year, setting up in the stunning surroundings of the Floors Castle estate.

The weekend of September 8 and 9 will see the castle park, near Kelso, play host to a wide array of food and drink producers, chef demonstrations, foodie talks, live music to enjoy on the lawns and a ‘Cake Off’.

The Cake Off is a popular part of the festival, where amateur bakers go head-to-head to win a cookery prize from Kenwood. Julia Chernogorova, formerly of the Great British Bake Off, will help with the judging on one of the days.

She said: “I love demoing at these events and the highlight of the weekend is judging the public cake off. The effort people put into their cakes is simply staggering and I learn from these showstoppers every time.

“So get baking and bring a cake to enter.”

The event will include many artisan producers who will showcase the best in seasonal and speciality food and drink. Pulled pork, prime steak and local sausages are just a few of the flavours to enjoy. For those with less traditional tastes, there will also be opportunities to sample ostrich burgers, Thai and Caribbean flavours. Discounted tickets are now available online at www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com