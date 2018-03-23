Borders families wanted for special series of ‘The Chase’

An appeal has been made to local families to apply for the second series of The Family Chase.

After a successful first series last September, the show’s creators are on the lookout for more families to try and stay one step ahead of the chaser for the opportunity to win a cash pot worth thousands!

With auditions due to take place around the UK in May and June, the show is looking for families from all walks of life. Team members can be 16 years and over, but the applicant must be 18+.

As well as fronting the hugely popular tea-time show, Bradley Walsh will also host this special series,

The four contestants each answer a series of general knowledge questions as they attempt to get their tactics right and make it into the final chase, where they will then face the chaser once again for the chance to walk away with the prize.

Chasers Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan will be doing their best to ensure they leave with nothing.

Host Bradley said: “Let four members of a family loose on The Chase and you get The Family Chase.

“What we quickly discovered was that families aren’t frightened to say what they mean and mean what they say.

“Imagine anything you’ve said to your family whilst you’re watching our show, in the privacy of your front room, well, these families take it into the studio.

“There’s none of the usual ‘just come back, we want you in the final chase’ it’s ‘if you go low, you can forget Christmas at my house’.

“If the Walsh family appeared as a team, that’s exactly what we’d say. There’d be no soft soaping that’s for sure!

“I loved making The Family Chase, and with this twist on the format you’ll love it too!”

The application process closes on the July 6, 2018 and you can apply here.