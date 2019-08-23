Borders businesses urged to prove they are Best Bar None

Licensed premises are being encouraged to raise the bar and join the Best Bar None Scotland Awards 2019.

A total of 18 premises in the Scottish Borders won 2018 awards at a ceremony held in the Buccleuch Arms in St Boswells earlier this year.

The awards recognised venues ranging from Eyemouth to Eddleston for their commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for the public.

Best Bar None is open to pubs, bars, nightclubs, hotel bars and specialist entertainment venues – including community venues.

Councillor John Greenwell, convener of the Scottish Borders Licensing Board, said: “There are a number of benefits to joining Best Bar None, namely the public awareness that an accredited premises is a quality venue which is serious about customer care and safety.

“The process for signing up to Best Bar None Scotland has been made even more straightforward this year, with one application form for all types of premises. Police Scotland and Scottish Borders Council’s licensing standards officers are also available to assist participants at any stage.

“Anyone interested in applying should contact the Scottish Borders Safer Communities Team who will send someone out to go through the simple process with you.”

Entries can be made via Best Bar None with successful premises being invited to the awards night held next year.