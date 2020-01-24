NHS Borders seeks your Care Opinion

Delivering the best possible care and treatment to patients is what NHS Borders aims to do every day.

Hearing about your experience of care is really helpful, not only so that the healthboard can share your feedback with its teams, but it also helps it learn and improve.

Care Opinion is an online platform where you can share your experience about the care you or your loved ones have received.

Since it started using Care Opinion within NHS Borders it has received 565 stories and it is really grateful to everyone who has taken the time to share them.

In the last few weeks people’s stories have included one about how, during their child’s stay at the Borders General Hospital, they “were never alone”.

“Every question was answered; every detail covered...always made to feel at ease.”

Another posted about their experience on Huntlyburn Ward rating it “five out of five” and mentioning how staff were “exceedingly professional and considerate”.

They also mentioned that the procedure around family visits was “exceptional”.

A different post spoke about their mother’s stay at Knoll Community Hospital, Duns.

They shared a message of “deep gratitude for the warm care and attention” that their mother received in her final weeks.

Staff were referred to as “cheerful, caring professional and patient”.

The family always felt “welcomed and valued”.

Finally a patient, who was visiting the Borders from Australia, said they were “very impressed with the high standard of care and treatment afforded to us... We hear a lot of criticism about the NHS, however, in our situation, we have nothing but high praise for the treatment we received”.

Commenting, Dr Cliff Sharp, Medical Director at NHS Borders said: “Patient safety is our number one priority and our aim is to deliver safe, effective and high quality services.

“Positive feedback makes a real difference in boosting staff morale and negative feedback, while being difficult, also challenges us to get better and lets us know about areas where we can improve.

“Having an open and honest conversation with patients enables us to take direct action, so please give us your feedback.”

Visit the Care Opinion website to leave your feedback and for further information.