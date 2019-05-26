NHS Borders Excellence

Have you experienced great care from NHS Borders from an individual or team who you feel have gone the extra mile and you would like to see recognised?

Then consider nominating them for an NHS Borders Celebrating Excellence award, open until June 20.

The Celebrating Excellence awards show recognition and appreciation for the hard-work, dedication and commitment to providing excellent services demonstrated by staff and volunteers. The award categories reflect NHS Borders values and will celebrate individuals and teams who have worked hard to uphold these.

To nominate go to www.book.shsc.scot/bordersawards2019 or phone 01896 828293 for an application form.

Karen Hamilton, chair of NHS Borders said; “Have you or someone you care about had a great experience whilst using our services? Has someone gone the extra mile? Why not take this opportunity to recognise how they made you feel and nominate them.”