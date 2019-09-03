Praise for staff at Duns Primary School and Nursery

The Education Scotland report on Duns Primary and Nursery has acknowledged a number of key strengths across the two settings.

During their visit to Berwickshire in May this year, inspectors talked to parents/carers and children and worked closely with staff.

Inspectors praised the way in which staff were working very well together across both settings to provide children with a happy and purposeful learning environment.

Children were developing a good understanding of the importance of reflecting the values of being respectful, responsible and resilient as they work and play together.

The nursery was providing a nurturing environment that supported children’s wellbeing both with outdoor learning and experiences beyond the nursery which were providing exciting opportunities for children to learn and work together well.

Teachers were found to be organised and meeting the needs of children well. They had a good shared understanding of the requirements for effective learning and teaching and as a result, learning and teaching across classes was of a consistently high quality.

In addition, children were being encouraged and supported to do their best, making good progress in their learning and attaining well in literacy and numeracy.

Three areas were identified as needing improvement and these are currently being addressed.

The recommendation that the nursery develops a recording system that holds information about children in one place to ensure that their care and support needs are met is also being progressed.

Headteacher, Leanne Stewart, said: “The staff and community have worked tirelessly over the past few years to ensure that the learning environment and learning experience for children here at Duns Primary and Nursery class is of the highest quality.

“We are delighted this has been validated by Education Scotland in their recent school inspection and look forward to continuing to improve on our journey towards excellence.”

Fiona Lawsom, Parent Council chair, added: “Friends of Duns Primary would like to thank all the staff for their hard work and continuous dedication they bring to our school.

“We are very pleased the inspectors recognised the consistently high quality of learning and teaching across the school and that all staff work very well together providing our children with a fantastic learning environment.”

Inspectors are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.