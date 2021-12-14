Eyemouth Primary welcomes improved report card

Pupils at Eyemouth Primary School at work on their iPads.

Following the previous inspection in February last year, the school had been told it had to improve in several areas, including developing a clearer leadership, better evaluating the work of the school towards ensuring improved outcomes for all children, improve learning, teaching and assessment, raising attainment of all the children, and developing a curriculum relevant to the whole school’s context.

The latest report, released on December 14, noted that a new headteacher had been appointed and was supported well by two depute heads and two principal teachers, which had helped to develop clearer leadership.

Christopher Reid, headteacher, said: “The Eyemouth team is extremely pleased with this positive report from HMIE which highlights the significant work that has been carried out to successfully meet the recommendations from the original inspection. We are looking forward to building on these successes to ensure that children and the wider community feel supported on our journey to excellence.”

Inspectors were also satisfied that the school had coped well with the impact of Covid-19.

Carrie Haddow, Parent Council chair, added: “The Friends of Eyemouth Primary School are really pleased with this recent report which shows a true reflection of how well the school is doing. Eyemouth Primary is a happy, positive learning environment where children feel supported and nurtured.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic the school community went above and beyond to support children and families to ensure every child could access learning.

"The quality of learning provided by staff was above and beyond expectations.”

Inspectors were also impressed with the way in which senior leaders and staff have improved the way assessment data is gathered, tracked and analysed.

There was also improvements made in how the school supported learners and has continued to improve the curriculum.

