Eyemouth High students’ plant sale fundraiser

Horticultural classes are back on the timetable at Eyemouth High School with a senior class of 18 students and a junior class (S3) with 20.

There was concern that the courses could have been dropped but following public response to this news the school has been able to start the new academic year timetable with both a senior class of 18 students and a junior class (S3) with 20.

The younger class is working to complete an SQA unit An Introduction to Gardening Skills and the senior class will all hopefully complete the NPA in Horticulture over the next year.

“We are off to a magnificent start,” said Caroline Lathe, horticultural teacher at the school.

“The weather has been excellent and the Eyemouth Enhancement Group, led by James Anderson, has taken over the maintenance of the large allotment area allowing the students to concentrate on learning how to prepare the soil and plant the new season’s vegetables.

“Last week we were preparing the ground by weeding and digging, ready for planting the last of the potatoes this week.

“Without the support of this group we would not have been able to reinstate these valuable courses.”

The horticultural department has been able to open up the use of the area to a wider range of groups such as Abundant Borders, Rainbows and Health in Mind. The Seashells Nursery children have also returned to use the area as has Eyemouth Primary School.

“Being involved with different people and groups is a valuable experience for our students and increases the opportunities they are exposed to,” added Caroline.

“We are fortunate to have so many partners working together for our children.”

The school is holding a plant sale on June 17, 6-8pm, at the back of the high school, in partnership with Eyemouth Enhancement Group.

“Last year we did not hold our usual annual sale because we did not have a class of students to produce any plants. But following a generous offer from Stuart Blackie at the Newton Don Nursery, the sale will go ahead,” Caroline explained.

“The plant sale is important because not only does it teach the students about the value of the horticultural industry it also raises the money to enable us to buy essential resources such as wheelbarrows. Working with the Enhancement Group has meant that we can share these resources to the benefit of the whole community.

“Studying horticulture doesn’t just teach our students about how to care for a garden and grow their own vegetables; they have to learn how to use and care for tools safely and how to work together with others in a practical work environment.

“Many of our students go on to careers in industries such as farming and fishing so these skills ensure that they have the right credentials when looking for employment. We are very fortunate to be able to offer these practical courses. The school’s resources are outstanding and it is important we make full use of them.”