Eyemouth High School staff’s commitment recognised at annual awards

Eyemouth High School staff have been recognised at the third annual GTCS Excellence in Professional Learning Awards.

The school were among the winners of the 2019 Excellence in Professional Learning Award for Schools and Learning Communities.

The awards were first launched in 2017, to celebrate those within the teaching and education sector in Scotland who excel at leadership, always show professionalism and bring about a sustained impact on learning and learners.

Ken Muir, GTCS chief executive and registrar, said: “These awards recognise and celebrate the commitment to high-quality professional learning and leadership of learning shown by our teachers, learning communities and organisations.

“This type of learning has the potential to transform the lives of children and young people in our schools.

“I would like to congratulate each and every winner of this year’s Excellence in Professional Learning Awards

“The effect their dedication has on schools, young people and the wider teaching profession is to be commended.”