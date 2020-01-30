Council agrees holiday dates and in service days for 2021/22 to 2022/23

School holiday dates and in-service days for the academic years 2021/22 to 2022/23 have been agreed.

The dates were approved at a meeting of the Executive on 21 January and follow a consultation that was held between September and October last year.

The consultation received 2,069 responses with overall support for the proposal that the following changes were made to school holiday dates:

∙ Two in-service days after the summer break

∙ One in-service day after the October break

∙ One in-service day in February

∙ Schools closed for one week in February for pupils and four days for staff

∙ One in-service day in May, to be the Tuesday after the May bank holiday.

The Executive also agreed that there should there be a delay in progressing the proposal to align in-service days and holidays with Edinburgh, Midlothian, Fife, East Lothian. Discussions will now take place to make progress with this on the basis that if there is any delay, the preferred school holiday dates and in-service days for 2023/24, 2024/25 and 2025/26 will be put in place for schools in the Scottish Borders.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, Executive Member for Children and Young People, said: “We would like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation as we were keen to have as representative a view of local opinion as possible.

“We will now progress discussions with neighbouring local authorities to scope out how practical and effective it will be for us to align in-service days and holidays with each other, and what benefits this might bring.”