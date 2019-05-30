Borders College takes on its own apprentice

Borders College ISLT department has taken on an apprentice through the QA Modern Apprenticeships scheme. Teigan Scobbie (18) from Earlston, will provide the IT team and the college with an additional resource to assist and support staff and students.

The role will involve her manning the frontline helpdesk, where staff and student IT and facilities issues are dealt with or processed and sent to the appropriate department. She will also be involved in various other roles within the department and will gain a vital insight into how ISLT operates as a whole.

Previously a student at Borders College, Teigan studied HNC Fashion Make-up before joining Kelso business ‘Nails by G’, where she worked as a beautician. During her studies she took an interest in the business side of the course which led to a career-changing decision.

Head of ISLT Scott Moncrieff said: “Teigan has shown great interest and enthusiasm for the job. The Modern Apprenticeship scheme is excellent at helping employers developing their workforce.”