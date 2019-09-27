Ayton Primary School is a Rights Respecting School

Children, staff, parents and partners of Ayton Primary School are delighted to have been awarded Gold status as a Rights Respecting School following an assessment visit by Gerry McMurtrie, senior professional adviser, Rights Respecting Schools.

The gold award is only given where schools can demonstrate a commitment and achievement in developing a rights respecting community which promotes active global citizenship, and is one of three schools in the Scottish Borders to have gained the award.

Gold award schools have to show that teaching and learning about, through, and for rights is embedded and sustainable. The assessment report for Ayton Primary School highlighted particular strengths of the school, including:

· A clear strategic commitment to the principles and values of the UN Conventions on the Rights of the Child (CRC)

· A very supportive, caring and nurturing learning environment underpinned by a respect for all members of the school community

· Articulate and confident pupils who are proud of their school and rights respecting work

· Supportive parents/carers who recognise the positive impact children’s rights awareness has had on their children and the wider community.

The children celebrated by having a Gold Award day last Friday, which involved lots of team activities, lots of water, mess, pizza making and cake!