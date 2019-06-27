Two Borders legal firms unite

The Eyemouth firm of Doughtys WS has amalgamated with Hastings Legal which has offices in Duns, Kelso and Selkirk.

Hastings Legal is owned and managed by Hastings Legal directors, Ron Hastings, Alan Livingstone and Ricky Hope, who have over 60 years combined experience practising law in the Scottish Borders.

Hastings Legal director Ricky Hope.

Doughtys WS has been providing legal services in Ayton for over 150 years and in 2011 the firm moved to Eyemouth.

Ron Hastings (formerly of Swinton) founded Hasting Legal in 1998 and was joined by Alan Livingstone, who has personal experience of practising in Eyemouth having been a former partner of Melrose and Porteous and who has lived for many years in Birgham. Ricky Hope was born in Coldstream and lives in Duns with his wife and family. Ricky joined the firm as a trainee and was appointed director in 2017.

The firm has expanded over the years and now employs 30 full-time staff.

“As part of this development we are pleased to bring our new Eyemouth office into the existing Hastings family to complement the firm’s legal, property and letting offices in Kelso, Duns and Selkirk,” said a company spokesperson.

“In advance of the amalgamation Ricky Hope has been working from the Eyemouth office alongside the existing Eyemouth staff and Doughtys’ sole partner Marina Kerr.

“All of the familiar faces have been retained at Doughtys and Marina will be staying with us in Eyemouth to provide continuity, allowing us to benefit from their long standing connection with the office and the many loyal Eyemouth clients.

“In addition to the existing Eyemouth staff, Suzanne Smith will head up our property team and will work alongside the existing Doughtys staff.

“The vast majority of our staff are Borders born and bred with strong local connections; we are proud to play our part in supporting the local community.

“As part of our commitment to our new Eyemouth office we shall shortly be rebranding and refurbishing the office.

“Any documents held for safekeeping at our Eyemouth office by Doughtys will continue to be held by ourselves at no charge to you.

“With Doughtys having provided high quality legal advice in Berwickshire since 1840 we are proud to continue this tradition.

“Please feel free to pop in and say ‘hello’; we look forward to meeting you.”