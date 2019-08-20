Silvery Tweed invest £600,000 in new plans

Silvery Tweed Cereals has submitted plans to build a new storage facility on the site of a former garage and music shop which has laid empty for the last 12 months.

The firm is investing £600,000 in the new 12,000sq ft facility that will store sesame ingredients and finished products containing sesame, as well as increasing the firm’s overall storage capacity.

Robert Gladstone, managing director of Silvery Tweed, said:“The new construction is part of a remodelling of our seed cleaning and blending area as a result of business growth.

“This will see the creation of a custom-built area for sesame storage and handling, to ensure continued product safety for non-sesame containing products.”

In addition to the building, Silvery Tweed is investing in a dedicated sesame loading and unloading area for vehicles, pedestrian access and changing facilities.

“This is a significant investment and one that will enable us to offer a wider range of high-quality products to new and existing customers.” Robert added.

A leading supplier to the UK breakfast cereal, bread and bakery markets, Silvery Tweed employs more than 80 people, cleaning and processing grain from growers based mostly in the Borders area within a 40-mile radius of its Berwick-upon-Tweed base.

The company manufactures a variety of cereal products, ranging from the straightforward – flour, cereal flakes, grain and seed blends – to the unusual, with bespoke products such as puffed grains and granola clusters supplied to many of the UK’s top cereal and bakery brands.