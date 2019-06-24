SBC trades’ contracts

Scottish Borders Council is inviting contractors to find out more about its repairs and maintenance framework and how they can tender for work.

The council needs contractors to provide repair and maintenance services for its property maintenance and minor works programme.

Work for this is tendered through a procurement process and structured in lots, set out as follows: electrical services; painter/decorator, flooring, blinds; blacksmiths, metal fabricators; arboricultural services/grounds maintenance; plumbing, drainage, gas/oil fitting/heating; handy person services; preservation, windows, fencing, glazier; roughcaster/plasterer; joiner, locksmith; slater, roofing; building services; alarms, entry systems, CCTV; multiple trades supplier; network cabling.

Companies can tender for one, more than one or all lots. The framework period is from this year, through to 2023.

A drop-in event is being held from 2-6pm on Thursday, July 4, in the Council Chamber at Council Headquarters in Newtown St Boswells.

Contractors can register at www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk to receive notification of when the tender is published.

To support contractors, the Supplier Development Programme is providing free training on Thursday, June 27, and Tuesday, July 2, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm at Council Headquarters.

You can register at www.sdpscotland.co.uk to register to attend one of these events.