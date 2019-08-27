Post Office restores services with new mobile outreach

The Post Office is set to restore services to Gavinton, Gordon and Lilliesleaf with the introduction of a mobile outreach.

In addition a temporary mobile service is being introduced in Galashiels while Post Office continues to seek a permanent solution.

The mobile services will be operated by the postmaster from Denholm Post Office and start next week at the following locations:

Outside Gavinton Village Hall on Tuesday from 3.05-3.50pm

Outside Gordon Primary School on Wednesday from 12.45-1.25pm

Lilliesleaf Village Hall car park on Tuesday from 8.30-9am

Outside Lucy Sanderson Hall, Galashiels, on Wednesday from 10.15-10.45am.

To accommodate the introduction of these new mobile services some changes have been made to the current services at Norham, Bowden, Clovenfords and Greenlaw.

Changes will commence from Tuesday and the new opening times are as follows:

Norham - Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-11am, Tuesday from 1.45-2:45pm, and Thursday from 1.45-3.45pm

Bowden - Tuesday from 2-3pm, and Wednesday from 11.15am-12:15pm

Clovenfords - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9-10:30am, and Wednesday 9-10am

Greenlaw - Monday from 2–4pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11am, and Wednesday from 11.30am–12.30pm.

Gail Burnett, Post Office change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that these Post Office services at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

Although the decision to restore these services has already been taken the Post Office welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered.

Share your views at Post Office Views with Denholm branch code 150830 until September 13.