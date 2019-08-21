Increase in house prices

editorial image

House prices increased more than average for Scotland in the Scottish Borders in June, new figures show.

But the boost does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.9 per cent annual decline .

The average the Scottish Borders house price in June was £148,799, Land Registry figures show – a 2.1 per cent increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.7 per cent , and the Scottish Borders outperformed the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Scottish Borders remained level – putting the area 26th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where properties increased on average by 12.3 per cent, to £116,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Shetland Islands dropped 23.4 per cent in value, giving an average price of £143,000.