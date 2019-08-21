Increase in house prices

House prices increased more than average for Scotland in the Scottish Borders in June, new figures show.

But the boost does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.9 per cent annual decline .

The average the Scottish Borders house price in June was £148,799, Land Registry figures show – a 2.1 per cent increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.7 per cent , and the Scottish Borders outperformed the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Scottish Borders remained level – putting the area 26th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where properties increased on average by 12.3 per cent, to £116,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Shetland Islands dropped 23.4 per cent in value, giving an average price of £143,000.