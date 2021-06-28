The site where the lodges will be located.

The applicant, Edward Maitland-Carew, promised that the lodges at Broomy Braes would be high quality structures “sympathetic to the environment and their surroundings”, adding: “It will bring local employment, a financial boost to the local economy and help meet the demand for desirable self-catering accommodation in the Scottish Borders

"It will help the Borders become a first class holiday destination and we feel this eco-friendly project fits within the region’s tourism plan. It is a wonderful addition to Lauder, Thirlestane Castle, the estate and the Scottish Borders.

"With a young family and a love for the countryside I know the need to explore the great outdoors.

"This site is ideally located so that holidaymakers can enjoy walks around the estate and the Southern Upland Way, fishing, biking or walking and running, as well as the opportunity to play golf or outdoor bowling in Lauder.

"The lodges have been designed to blend into their woodland setting, with carefully selected wooden cladding and low level lighting.”

Mr Maitland-Carew said the current forestry plantation on the site had “little ecological value” and that a replanting project would improve the biodiversity of the area.

A number of objections to the application were received centred on concerns over the impact of the development on the environment and its visual impact on the landscape.

One objector said: “The site of these holiday cottages is a beautiful and well-used woodland. Putting cottages in the middle of these woods will ruin the integrity of the woodland and the paths through it.”

Members of Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards committee gave the application the green light when they met today, Monday, June 28.