Financial award for Coldstream's Mary
Coldstream-based businesswoman Mary Hemingway was awarded the title of Financial Adviser of the Year –Scotland and NI at the prestigious Women in Financial Advice Awards held in London.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:42 am
The judging panel praised Mary for hitting the ground running in her IFA practice, which is part of national advice firm Truly Independent, whilst juggling being a new mum and the challenges of Covid.
Mary credits her success to a strong entrepreneurial streak and prides herself on always being friendly and accessible to clients and other professionals.
Mary said: “Financial Advice isn’t just for rich people. My clients are all normal, hardworking families in the Borders that value an easy to understand, honest approach to help plan their financial futures”.