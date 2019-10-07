Berwickshire Housing Association shortlisted for four awards

Berwickshire Housing Association (BHA) has been shortlisted in no less than four categories of this year’s CIH Scotland Excellence Awards.

The CIH Scotland Excellence Awards 2019 recognise and celebrate the creativity, passion and innovation of housing organisations and individuals across the breadth of the sector in Scotland.

BHA Chief Executive Helen Forsyth is shortlisted for the ‘Excellence in Leadership’ category and Senior Financial Inclusion Officer Marion Rayner is shortlisted in the category for ‘Excellence in Frontline Housing’.

The Association’s Better Comms Team is shortlisted for the ‘Excellence in Communications’ Award while BHA Befriend is shortlisted in the category for ‘Health and Wellbeing’.

BHA Chief Executive, Helen Forsyth commented: “We are so proud to be shortlisted for the four awards, it is a reflection of the passion and commitment of our staff providing an excellent level of service to our tenants and local community.”

The winners will be announced at an Awards Dinner to be held in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, on Friday, October 25.