Berwick market goes green

Visitors to Berwick market on Saturday will see evidence of efforts to breathe fresh life into it.

To celebrate National Vegetarian Week, the Berwick Welcome Visitor Project, in partnership with Northumberland County Council and Berwick Town Council, is providing a number of market stalls for local businesses providing vegetarian food and ethical produce.

Jenna Shields, Welcome Visitor project officer, said: “Local markets are popular with visitors, especially where locally-sourced produce and products are available.

“We are keen to work with local businesses which can bring something new to the high street and want to test the viability of a longer term market presence.

“National Vegetarian Week creates the opportunity to showcase the developing Berwick offer as businesses are responding to increasing consumer demands for vegetarian, specialist foods and ethical products.”

One of the stallholders serving vegetarian food will be the Northern Soul Kitchen, located on West Street.

Project manager Millie Stanford said: “There is a local misconception that eating your meal at Northern Soul Kitchen takes away from someone less fortunate than yourself – this is just not true! We intercept such an overwhelming amount of unsold food that there is more than enough for everyone. We need all walks of life to join the battle against food waste as it has a devastating effect on our environment and we must take action.”

Jenna added: “We hope it’s a great day – a great start.”