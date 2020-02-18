Accomodation upgrade for Eyemouth Holiday Park

Eyemouth Holiday Park is set to receive a major investment for 2020.

The UK’s largest holiday park operator, Parkdean Resorts, has announced a spend of £200,000 to upgrade accommodation by introducing eleven new caravans to replace old fleet at the popular destination, as part of an £80million investment in its business across Britain.

Eyemouth Holiday Park employs more than 50 staff in season, and the Park is currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest operator of caravan, lodge, cabin, glamping and camping holiday resorts, and was named Best UK Family Holiday Company 2019 at the British Travel Awards, the UK’s biggest opinion poll for travel and tourism in the country.

The company’s recent healthy performance has enabled the company to invest £80million back into the business to stimulate future growth.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’ve made great progress in the last year and our success is down to the passion of our teams in helping to deliver great holiday experiences for our customers.

“We want to build on momentum in 2020, so we’re on the lookout for vibrant people to join our teams at our Scottish parks.”

The investment in Eyemouth Holiday Park is part of the company’s largest ever annual investment in its estate, to deliver holiday parks that provide inter-generational family fun and freedom for its holiday homeowners and holiday guests.

In total, £5.8million will be invested in 2020 in a pilot ‘parks of the future’ initiative in four locations to create state-of-the-art amenities including accommodation, park facilities and kids’ activity-based entertainment such as the Bear Grylls Survival Academy.

Parkdean is also investing more than £13million to provide free high-speed Wi-Fi in every caravan and lodge across all 67 of its parks across Great Britain – an industry first.

For more information about jobs at the Park, visit the Facbook page at www.facebook.com/EyemouthPDR or alternatively call 01890 751050.