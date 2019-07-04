Young Scottish saxophonist plays music by new composor

A prize-winning graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, saxophonist Lewis Banks, will perform the next concert for Music at Mellerstain.

Lewis, who has been justly praised by The Herald for his “virtuosity and blinding characterisation”, will play “De ja Vu” from his new project Afterlife; a work which he premiered at recitals at the Purcell Room and St Martin in the Fields earlier this year. Afterlife is an artistic response to David Eaglemans book, Sum, featuring new music by Scottish composer Jay Capperauld.

Lewis returned to the Conservatoire in May to give the UK premier of the orchestral version of L’arlessienne Fantasy Concerto by Santiago Baez, where he was joined by the composer at the piano.

Additionally, Lewis performed with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra during their ‘Dream on’ project for ‘Shakespeare Lives’ 2016, premiering four new works for orchestra as part of a unique collaboration with the Glasgow School of Art and Glasgow University.

Since his degree, Lewis has been working regularly as a freelance orchestral musician with ensembles such as the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

He also frequently appears in a formal recital setting, most notably through The Worshipful Company of Musicians and the Philip and Dorothy Green Young Artists Award.

His programme at Mellerstain on July 11 will include Prelude a l’apres midi d”un faun by Debussy as well as works by Robert Schuman, James MacMillan and Villa-Lobos.

Lewis will be accompanied by UK-based Armenian pianist, Marianna Abrahamyan who is studying for a Doctor of Performance at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Marianna is a graduate of the Yerevan State Conservatoire in Armenia and began piano study at the age of five, taught by her mother.

As a concert soloist she has performed in Russia, Norway, Paris, Orleans, Spoleto Cordoba and Buenos Aires.

And as a collaborative pianist Marianna studied with the Opera School of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland winning the Kathleen Ferrier Society Bursary Competition, and recently performed for His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales at Dumfries House.

Lewis Banks and Marianna Abrahamyan will perform at Mellerstain House, Gordon on July 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £19 are available from www.bordersmusicandartssociety.co.uk or from Isobel Lafferty on 01835 864153.