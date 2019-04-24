Unique sound of Yukon alternative folk trio

All the way from Yukon Canada, Diyet invites audiences to the BURC, Spittal to experience a soundscape of rhythm, melody and storytelling reflecting her mixed heritage roots.

Diyet is alternative folk, roots, country, North Americana and traditional Aboriginal music with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in her indigenous world view and northern life. She is backed by The Love Soldiers with husband and collaborator, Robert van Lieshout on guitar and foot percussion, and Juno award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist, Bob Hamilton.

Raised in a cabin on the shores of a glacial lake in Canada’s Yukon Territory, Diyet embodies her Southern Tutchone, Japanese, Tlingit and Scottish roots with a musical presence that is equally diverse and unique.

Her songs are about the people and landscape of her northern Yukon home and experience, an interpretation of a northern reality: hard, raw and will break you if it can but at the same time, always gentle, strange and intensely alive.

Her debut album, The Breaking Point, received nominations for Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year at the Aboriginal People’s Choice Music Awards in 2010 and 2011, Album of the Year at the Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards and remained on the Canadian Aboriginal Music Countdown for 24 weeks.

Diyet & The Love Soldiers is a multi-instrumental trio with a sound that can fill a big stage or capture an intimate village hall.

Playing music from their 2018 album of the same name, the audience in Spittal will enjoy an evening of music with between-song stories and insights into the cultures of their music.

Diyet & the Love Soldiers perform at BURC, Spittal, Berwick on Saturday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £8 are available from www.beboxoffice.com, in Spittal Food Store or call 07752 403409.