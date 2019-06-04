TV’s Vera films in Berwickshire

TV detective Vera (alias Brenda Blethyn) will be filming on the Berwickshire coast this month for a series due to be shown next year.

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for business and economic development, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Vera team to the Scottish Borders for filming of an upcoming episode.

“This is the latest production to come to the region, and the Berwickshire coast has been particularly popular with filmmakers in recent times, including of course the last Avengers film Endgame.

“The coverage these productions give to our beautiful area undoubtedly helps to boost tourism in the area and I’m sure that the Burnmouth community will give the cast and crew a warm welcome.”

Scenes from an episode filmed in Berwickshire will be broadcast on ITV as part of series 10 of the popular crime drama in 2020.

Internationally Vera, the north east England based series, is one of the most successful imported drama titles in Belgium, Denmark, France, Netherlands and Norway, and has been sold to more than 150 territories worldwide.

Producer Will Nicholson said: “We are looking forward to coming north of the border for filming in June, and would like to thank in advance the local community, residents and business for their support in enabling this to happen.”

Temporary car park and road closure applications have been made to Scottish Borders Council at Lower Burnmouth, Eyemouth and Cove to allow for filming to take place.