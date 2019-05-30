Tide Lines first UK tour heads for Kelso’s Tait Hall next month

Unique folk/pop band Tide Lines will be performing at the Tait Hall, Kelso on Saturday, June 8.

The four-piece band is comprised of Robert Robertson (vocals/guitar), Alasdair Turner (guitar/bagpipes), Ross Wilson (keyboards), Gus Munro (drums), has roots that run all across the Highlands and Islands of Scotland down to the west end and south side of Glasgow,

Tide Lines was originally formed by ex-Skipinnish members Robert Robertson and Ross Wilson. Their music is forged from the literature and music of the areas in which they grew up, their original songs meld romantic, rural life with a record collection of classic American songwriters and a strong Gaelic influence.

Their debut album, Dreams We Never Lost, has sold over 10,000 copies to date and their EP, Let’s Make Tonight, reached number 9 in the iTunes Official UK Album Download Charts on the day of its release and managed almost 200,000 Spotify streams in its first week alone.

With a new EP in hand, Tide Lines recently embarked on their first full-scale UK headline tour: a 28-gig journey from the Isle of Lewis to Southampton, with gigs in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Newcastle in between – and not forgetting a sold-out gig in SWG3, Glasgow for 1,200 fans.

Over the course of the tour, the band will have played to unprecedented audience numbers across the UK, with many shows selling out well in advance, and they will be finishing off the year in style, headlining a hogmanay celebration in the 15,000-capacity Inverness Northern Meeting Park.

Lynne Lauder, Area Manager at charity Live Borders said, “Tide Lines are a top-quality Scottish band and we are very lucky to have them performing in the Tait Hall, Kelso, as part of their tour. This is the only chance to see the band play in the Scottish Borders this year, before they head abroad! We recommend booking in advance for this popular performance, as tickets are selling fast.”

Drawing from a myriad of influences, spanning from their native Gaelic culture to classic American song writers, Tide Lines will perform a host of original songs and dynamic bagpipe sets.

Tide Line’s performance at the Tait Hall starts at 8pm.

Tickets £15 are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tide-lines-tickets-53103289368 or on 01750 725480.