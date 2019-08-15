Your What’s On Guide

August 17

Rag Rugging

Learn some traditional techniques for making rag rugs, all materials provided. Coldstream museum. To book call 01890 882630.

August 19

Paradise Lost

Interactive workshop by Dr. Elaine Oswald exploring what makes Paradise Lost a masterpiece. William Elder Building, Berwick, 10am. Tickets £9 from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

August 21

Open Book

Writing workshop, using poems and stories to spark your own writing. Eyemouth Library, 2.30pm. Free, just drop in.

August 23

Beer Tasting

Eight beers from Scottish brewers Fyne Ales paired with a charcuterie style tasting platter, The Radio Rooms, Berwick 7pm. Tickets £15 from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

August 24

Lifeboat Day

Fun family day out and fundraising event for the lifeboat, from noon at Eyemouth harbour.

Horticultural Show

Hutton and Paxton Annual Show, flowers, vegetables, handicrafts, refreshments, Paxton village hall, 3pm. Admission £1.

Dulcinea Quartet

London-based quartet playing Mozart, Barber and Schubert. Watchtower Gallery, Berwick, 1pm. Tickets £10 from www.berwickmusic.org.

August 25

Karen Marshalsay

One of Scotland’s leading harpers and composers, playing all three Scottish harps, Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.co.uk.

Pipe Bands

Annual Massed Pipe Band day at Floors Castle, Kelso. Pipe bands from across the Borders along with Highland dancers, food and refreshment. Tickets £10 from www.floorscastle.com.

August 28

Grow Your Own Herbs

Abundant Borders will give a workshop about growing herbs in conditions, Coldingham village hall, 7pm. Cost £15. Book at www.facebook.com/events/516622335773755.

September 6

Kirsty McGee

A wandering maverick and spellbinding live performer with a voice that has been described as having the texture of smoke and velvet. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm.

Tickets £13.50, box office as above.

September 6-8

Food Festival

Celebration of food and beer, stalls, cookery demonstrations, live music including the Mike Davids Band, Drenched and Hardly Original, Berwick Barracks, Details at www.berwickfoodandbeerfestival.co.uk.

September 7-8

Opera

Berwick Festival Opera: Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic opera, The Pirates of Penzance, Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets £21 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.

Until September 8

Exhibition

Head to Mouth by Tania Kovats explore our experience, understanding and relationship with the natural world. Gymnasium Gallery, Berwick. Free admission.

September 14

Film

Dr Jekyll And Mister Hyde, 1920 classic film of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, New Palace Theatre, Greenlaw, 7.30pm. Tickets £6.50 from www.nptohc.co.uk.

Rob Newman

Stand up legend, best-selling novelist attempts to piece together a philosophy for our troubled times by sifting through 3000 years of thought: from Pythagoras to Artificial Intelligence, Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Tickets £14, box office as above.

September 15

Beer and Food Festival

Family event including live music, food and cooking demonstrations. Volunteer Hall, Duns, 1pm - 7pm.

September 27

Martha Gunn

Five piece band playing an eclectic mix of the 70s, indie-rock and classically-tinged pop music. Hemelvaart, Ayton, 7pm. Tickets £10 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.

September 29

Film

Kidnapped Starring Michael Caine. Volunteer Hall, Duns, 4pm. Tickets £6 at the door. Tel 01361 884 935.

October 18-19

Storytelling

Duns Festival of Storytelling. Events for all ages: pop up storytellers; a storyboard painting competition; the fabulous Macastory, the Purple, White and Green perform their combination of theatre, song and image and lots more. Tel 01361 884935.

