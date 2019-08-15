Your What’s On Guide

August 17
Rag Rugging
Learn some traditional techniques for making rag rugs, all materials provided. Coldstream museum. To book call 01890 882630.
August 19
Paradise Lost
Interactive workshop by Dr. Elaine Oswald exploring what makes Paradise Lost a masterpiece. William Elder Building, Berwick, 10am. Tickets £9 from www.eventbrite.co.uk.
August 21
Open Book
Writing workshop, using poems and stories to spark your own writing. Eyemouth Library, 2.30pm. Free, just drop in.
August 23
Beer Tasting
Eight beers from Scottish brewers Fyne Ales paired with a charcuterie style tasting platter, The Radio Rooms, Berwick 7pm. Tickets £15 from www.eventbrite.co.uk.
August 24
Lifeboat Day
Fun family day out and fundraising event for the lifeboat, from noon at Eyemouth harbour.
Horticultural Show
Hutton and Paxton Annual Show, flowers, vegetables, handicrafts, refreshments, Paxton village hall, 3pm. Admission £1.
Dulcinea Quartet
London-based quartet playing Mozart, Barber and Schubert. Watchtower Gallery, Berwick, 1pm. Tickets £10 from www.berwickmusic.org.
August 25
Karen Marshalsay
One of Scotland’s leading harpers and composers, playing all three Scottish harps, Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.eyemouthhippodrome.co.uk.
Pipe Bands
Annual Massed Pipe Band day at Floors Castle, Kelso. Pipe bands from across the Borders along with Highland dancers, food and refreshment. Tickets £10 from www.floorscastle.com.
August 28
Grow Your Own Herbs
Abundant Borders will give a workshop about growing herbs in conditions, Coldingham village hall, 7pm. Cost £15. Book at www.facebook.com/events/516622335773755.
September 6
Kirsty McGee
A wandering maverick and spellbinding live performer with a voice that has been described as having the texture of smoke and velvet. Eyemouth Hippodrome, 8pm.
Tickets £13.50, box office as above.
September 6-8
Food Festival
Celebration of food and beer, stalls, cookery demonstrations, live music including the Mike Davids Band, Drenched and Hardly Original, Berwick Barracks, Details at www.berwickfoodandbeerfestival.co.uk.
September 7-8
Opera
Berwick Festival Opera: Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic opera, The Pirates of Penzance, Maltings, Berwick, 7.30pm. Tickets £21 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.
Until September 8
Exhibition
Head to Mouth by Tania Kovats explore our experience, understanding and relationship with the natural world. Gymnasium Gallery, Berwick. Free admission.
September 14
Film
Dr Jekyll And Mister Hyde, 1920 classic film of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, New Palace Theatre, Greenlaw, 7.30pm. Tickets £6.50 from www.nptohc.co.uk.
Rob Newman
Stand up legend, best-selling novelist attempts to piece together a philosophy for our troubled times by sifting through 3000 years of thought: from Pythagoras to Artificial Intelligence, Maltings, Berwick, 8pm. Tickets £14, box office as above.
September 15
Beer and Food Festival
Family event including live music, food and cooking demonstrations. Volunteer Hall, Duns, 1pm - 7pm.
September 27
Martha Gunn
Five piece band playing an eclectic mix of the 70s, indie-rock and classically-tinged pop music. Hemelvaart, Ayton, 7pm. Tickets £10 from www.hemelvaart.co.uk.
September 29
Film
Kidnapped Starring Michael Caine. Volunteer Hall, Duns, 4pm. Tickets £6 at the door. Tel 01361 884 935.
October 18-19
Storytelling
Duns Festival of Storytelling. Events for all ages: pop up storytellers; a storyboard painting competition; the fabulous Macastory, the Purple, White and Green perform their combination of theatre, song and image and lots more. Tel 01361 884935.
