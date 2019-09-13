Thousands enjoy Berwick Beer and Food Festival

Now in its 12th Year the Berwick Food and Beer Festival is a must for anyone interested in great tasting food and beer.

Organised by Berwick Slow Food and held in the magnificent surroundings of the towns 18th Century Barracks, over the week September 6-8, the event drew thousands of folk from the far West and East Coasts of Scotland, Edinburgh and The Borders, Tyneside and Cumbria, over 5000 on just the sunny Saturday alone, more than 10,000 over the weekend.

There was something for everyone. In addition to over 80 stalls of the finest local and regional produce and beers there was also a selection of wine, gin champagne and cocktails too.

Cookery demonstrations included the cooking of his native dish Paella by Barcelona born Curate of Berwick Parish Church John Villasecca.

There were information stands, an animal farm, foodie films and live music on The Barracks parade ground and in the huge beer tent.

The youngsters were not left out with free of charge activities in the Kid’s Fun Kitchen making sweet & savoury mug cakes or delicious wraps to put into Peter Rabbit’s picnic box.

Whether visitors wanted to shop for local goodies, eat the best in delicious regional street food, listen to great music, drink fabulous local beers or just be entertained, they found it all at the Berwick Food and Beer Festival.

Special thanks to the local firms which sponsored the day and the many generous volunteers who erected the tents and stands, stewarded the entire event, many of the newcomers to Berwick so proud of what their adopted town offers to residents and visitors.

Photos by Alan Huges.