Thinking About Love at Chirnside conference

Philosopher, Professor Simon May of King’s College London will be the main speaker at this year’s Thinking Without Borders conference in Chirnside.

Professor May helps us question and re-think our accepted notions of what love might mean in his acclaimed book, Love: A new understanding of an ancient emotion.

The other speakers include Emeritus Professor Nigel Osborne, a British composer, teacher and aid worker who now lives in Cockburnspath.

He is known for his extensive charity work supporting war traumatised children using Music Therapy techniques, especially in the Balkans during the disastrous Bosnian War, and in the current Syrian conflict in refugee camps.

He served as Reid Professor of Music at the University of Edinburgh and has also taught at the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover. He is fluent in eight languages.

Dr Sarah Stanton of the University of Edinburgh will be talking about the importance of love to our mental health and wellbeing, the creation of good relationships and the way we think and behave.

Neurophysiologist Professor Michael Ludwig, from the University of Edinburgh will explain in lay-terms what goes on in our brains and hormones when we experience the pull of love, why we choose particular partnerships and association, what stimulates individual and social behaviour, appetite, care and bonding.

Historian Kenny McLean from the Duns Museum will use the records of local Kirk Sessions to examine the history of changing social attitudes and mores, relating to different sorts of relationships.

The conference will follow Thinking Without Borders’ usual pattern, with the stimulating speakers, interspersed with readings of poetry, and plenty of time for discussion and debate, so if you want to explore ideas of love and its significance in today’s world and exercise your ‘little grey cells’ come to Chirnside Community Centre at 9.30 for 10amon September 21.

The £15 fee includes tea, coffee and a buffet lunch. For more information or to book, email secretary@thinkingwithoutborders.org.uk or call 07979034530.