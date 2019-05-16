Step into the past at Traquair’s Medieval Fayre

A magical weekend of medieval mayhem and mischief awaits visitors to Traquair House, Innerleithen on May 25-26.

Set in the grounds of Scotland’s oldest inhabited house, the fayre attracts participants from all over the UK from re-enactors, to knights in armour, men at arms, traders and living history enthusiasts.

At the only truly authentic medieval fayre in Scotland, there are entertainers and activities for all the family. From spectacular jousting displays and battle re-enactments on the grassed avenue, to combat demonstrations and falconry displays in front of the house, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The fayre gets up and running with some live canon firing which will start the event with a bang! Then there is a whole programme full of events throughout the day.

In the old walled garden you enter a virtual medieval village with a wealth of traders and demonstrators from a medieval forge, green woodworking, armoury, fletchers, rush hat making, shoemakers and medieval games and toys.

For children, there is a sword and helmet making workshop, jester shows and storytelling with Mistress Quill, as well as the opportunity to have a go at longbow archery.

For those who like to find out about the grizzlier side of medieval life, the Perth executioner will be on hand to explain his instruments of torture. Watch out you are not selected for a go in the stocks!

Music is always a highlight of the fayre and there will be wandering minstrels Hautbois with their handcart full of strange and wonderful early instruments. Gaita will entertain in the garden with early music and dance and medieval singers in the courtyard and chapel. Finally, delicious food and drink will be on offer.

Tickets (£12) and more information available at www.traquair.co.uk.