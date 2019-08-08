Share musical memories at new Duns group

A new group, Duns Musical Memories, is set to launch later this month for anyone who wishes to enjoy an afternoon of musical entertainment and reminiscence.

Alzheimer Scotland, alongside the Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership, has been working to create the inclusive group.

It isresponding to the demand of the need for a more activity-based group, so is relaunching the Duns Forget Me Not Café as a Musical Memories group in order to be more focused on activities and music.

However, this group is not just for people living with a diagnosis of dementia but is open to anyone who wishes to reminisce about music; listen to the old hits; sing along to the classics and share memories of music across the decades.

Music is such a powerful tool for generating memories, and we all have those iconic songs which bring us back to a happy moment.

Launching on Wednesday, August 28, Duns Musical Memories will be held on the last Wednesday of every month from 1pm-3pm in the lounge at Turnbull Court (just behind the volunteer hall) in Duns.

For further information on the new group, email borders@alzscot.org or alternatively call 01573400324.