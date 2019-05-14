Roll up, roll up the circus is coming to town with a great variety of sensational acts

Circus Montini brings a dazzling combination of theatre, music and dance to Eyemouth on the weekend of June 7-9.

An amazing cast of international artistes deliver a sensational mix of acrobatics, comedy, juggling, illusion and aerial feats.

There are no animals and quality and innovation are at the top of the agenda for this sensational company of human performers.

There will be something for everyone with laughs, thrills, suspense and lots of action in this high quality, affordable family entertainment - nothing can ever beat bringing the whole family together to witness the magic of a live performance.

Circus Montini will be at Gunsgreen Road, Eyemouth on Fri. 7 at 7pm, Sat. 8 at 3 & 6pm and Sun. 9 at 12 noon and 3pm. Tickets are available from www.circusmontini.eu.