Rag Bag Morris seeks new members

Rag Bag Morris have now relocated to Tweedmouth Parish Hall.

The group is keen to see new dancers (no previous experience necessary) and musicians (need to be reasonably proficient on the own acoustic instrument).

On Tuesday, February 25 at 7pm, it is running a special evening for complete beginners, although you will be welcome any Tuesday evening.

Why not give it a go? Rag Bag Morris are a friendly bunch of people and will be delighted to see you.

It is the perfect way to get fit!

Contact ragbagmorris@hotmail.co.uk or ring 01289 388501.