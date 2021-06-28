Peter Rabbit and pals at Floors Castle

Darcy Weir, Rhu Buckley and Fergus Weir, with the naughty Peter Rabbit at Floors Castle.

And for kids who can’t get enough of Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, Jemima Puddle-Duck and Squirrel Nutkin, Floors Castle as announced the opening of a new interactive Peter Rabbit nature trail, created to provide families with a fun, educational day out in the summer holidays.

Running until August 31, the World of Peter Rabbit Nature Trail will be open seven days a week from 10.30am to 4pm.

Families can enjoy the famous castle grounds, while following a specially-curated nature trail.

From garden games, to a creative art station, the nature trail activities have all been designed to comply with current Covid-19 regulations, with hand sanitiser available to use throughout the trail.

There are plenty of activities in the children’s packs to take home too, to be enjoyed throughout the summer, including baking recipes and tips on how to build a hedgehog habitat.

The Duke of Roxburghe, who lives at Floors Castle on the Roxburghe Estate, said: “I am delighted to offer families the chance to come and enjoy our beautiful, historic gardens, with this new World of Peter Rabbit nature trail.

"I am particularly glad that we can offer children a fun and educational way to spend a day outdoors, during the summer holidays.”

A day pass for the gardens and grounds (Including the nature trail) is £7 for an adult, with two children per dult admitted free.