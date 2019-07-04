peebles gets creative

Edinburgh may capture the headlines when it comes to festivals in August, but art lovers don’t need to head to the capital for creative entertainment next month.

Running for 10 days, from August 23 to September 1, the 2019 Creative Peebles Festival celebrates the wealth of creative talent found locally.

This year’s festival offers not just a host of indoor performances and workshops but also opportunities to explore the often surprising history, architecture, nature and landscape of Peebles through a wide-ranging programme of walks, talks and tours.

The festival opens with the traditional Open Galleries Evening, which sees 14 different venues – from galleries to hotels, studios and even a fishmonger– exhibit the work of a huge number of visual artists. One lucky visitor will win £200 to spend on art.

This year, the Eastgate Theatre’s temporary closure for the refit of its auditorium takes performances out to different venues. The first is Neidpath Castle where Horse McDonald, one of Scotland’s finest singers, will perform an intimate gig in the vaulted Laigh Hall on August 23.

On August 25 it is time to break out the high heels, fabulous costumes, smart suits and kilts as dance fans gather in the Peebles Hydro Hotel ballroom for the second Take to the Floor event. This ‘Strictly-style’ celebration continues the fundraising effort for the second phase of the Eastgate Development.

The traditional festival lecture by the Tweeddale Society takes place in the McFarlane Hall on August 27 when eminent composer, musician and humanitarian Nigel Osborne will reflect on the life journey that has found him settled in Carlops.

The final day will be filled with the sound of Mozart as everyone who would like to have a go at singing is invited to form a huge scratch choir working with Peebles Orchestra to learn the magnificent Mozart Requiem during the day and perform it in Peebles Burgh Hall at 7pm in the evening. For more information call 01721 725777, or visit www.eastgatearts.com.