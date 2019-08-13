Partnership opens Paxton to Trust members

Paxton House, one of the Borders’ most beautiful buildings can now be enjoyed for free by members of the National Trust for Scotland, the charity that protects Scotland’s national and natural treasures.

Conservation charity members can explore all that the Palladian mansion has to offer, including its nationally significant collection of Chippendale and Trotter furniture and masterpieces from the National Galleries of Scotland.

Children can enjoy the Teddy Trail that runs throughout the house.

Director of Customer & Cause for the National Trust for Scotland, Mark Bishop said: “We’re so pleased that Paxton House is throwing its doors open to our members who will love its beautiful collections and interiors, and gorgeous grounds. This gives our members even more reason to explore the Borders and the beautiful places we protect here, for the love of Scotland.”

Ian Marrian, chairman of the Paxton Trust, a charitable trust that owns and manages Paxton House and its 80 acre estate set on the banks of the Tweed, said “The team at Paxton House are excited to share this Borders treasure with members of the National Trust for Scotland and we look forward to welcoming them soon.”

In the extensive grounds there are gardens, woodland, an adventure playpark and even a den building area, plus the Stables Tearoom and the Regency Gift shop.

National Trust for Scotland members show their valid membership upon arrival for free access to Paxton House.

The National Trust for Scotland protects St Abb’s Head National Nature Reserve, nr Eyemouth Robert Smail’s Printing Works, Innerleithen and Priorwood and Harmony Gardens in Melrose in the Borders.