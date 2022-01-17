Ode frae Jesse

Jesse Rae.

It will start traditionally, with a haggis being piped in by a Borders piper, but after dinner, the evening gets rather funky.

“Over the Sea” star Jesse, who is rarely seen without his full Highland dress, including helmet and Claymore, embarks on a cross-border raid on January 25, to put on a “two-hour desert o’ Funky Robert Burns” at Meadow House in Berwick.

He told us: “No many folk know that Robert Burns was a funky lad, but he put plenty o’ rhythm and funk intae his poetry, lyrics and music, as he marched behind his horse and plough.

"He always wanted tae go tae Jamaica, so I took his work tae the Motherland o’ Africa and ye can hear how that turned oot.”