Major exhibition of Turner’s travels in the north

An important new exhibition of thirteen stunning paintings and two sketchbooks by JMW Turner is open at The Granary Gallery in Berwick.

Turner: Northern Exposure showcases one of the most renowned of English Romantic artists with 13 pictures on loan from the Tate and three additional

works from the V&A and the Manchester Art Gallery.

In 1797, aged 22, Turner set off on his first tour of the north of England, visiting many of the great castles and abbeys of Yorkshire, Durham and Northumberland before reaching Berwick and turning west to Cumbria and the Lakes.

This exhibition represents the highlights of Turner’s route of over a thousand miles and explores the effects of his exposure to the northern landscapes across his career. Turner himself credited this tour as the start of his success from which many commissions derived, and he is known to have stood up in his coach on a later tour in 1831 in order to execute a low bow to the Norham ruins as he travelled passed.

The collection of works offer insight into Turner’s remarkable memory and visual recollection, while the sketches in particular demonstrate his awareness of the weather and its changing impact on how he depicted each landscape. His works also explores human perseverance against the elements, and are notable for their energy and dynamism.

Turner: Northern Exposure will run at The Granary Gallery until October 13. Free admission. For more information visit www.berwickvisualarts.co.uk.